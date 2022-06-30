Left Menu

AAP MLA Jai Krishan Singh elected as Punjab assembly deputy speaker

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:13 IST
AAP MLA Jai Krishan Singh Rouri was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Punjab assembly on Thursday.

Rouri is a two-time MLA from the Garhshankar assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district.

On the concluding day of the budget session of the Punjab assembly, Rouri's name was proposed for the post of deputy speaker by AAP legislator Baljinder Kaur.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema seconded Rouri's name in the House.

