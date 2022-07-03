Russia says its has taken full control of Ukrainian city of Lysychansk - TASS

Russian and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken full control of the city of Lysychansk, Ukraine's last major stronghold in the Luhansk region, Russian state news agency TASS quoted the defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

The ministry said earlier on Sunday that Russian forces had encircled Lysychansk and were now fighting inside the city.

