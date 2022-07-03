Left Menu

Russia says its has taken full control of Ukrainian city of Lysychansk - TASS

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:22 IST
Russia says its has taken full control of Ukrainian city of Lysychansk - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken full control of the city of Lysychansk, Ukraine's last major stronghold in the Luhansk region, Russian state news agency TASS quoted the defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

The ministry said earlier on Sunday that Russian forces had encircled Lysychansk and were now fighting inside the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022