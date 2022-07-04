Rajasthan: 2 five-star hotel employees held for raping colleague
- India
Two employees of a five-star hotel in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping their 21-year-old colleague, police said.
The woman, in an FIR lodged on Sunday night, alleged that her co-workers -- Rahul and Abhishek Negi – physically assaulted and raped her on June 30, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mahila Police Station in Sawaimadhopur Chanchal Sharma said.
She said the accused are being interrogated.
"All of them work in different departments in a five-star hotel located on Ranthambore road," the SHO said.
