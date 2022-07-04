Left Menu

620 transformers on footpaths shifted, Karnataka HC told

The High Court of Karnataka was informed by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited BESCOM on Monday that 620 of the 2,587 transformers identified on Bengalurus footpaths have been shifted. The PIL was filed in 2020 regarding the dangers posed by high-power electricity transformers that were installed on public footpaths by BESCOM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:27 IST
620 transformers on footpaths shifted, Karnataka HC told
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka was informed by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Monday that 620 of the 2,587 transformers identified on Bengaluru's footpaths have been shifted. A further 862 transformers would be shifted within the next couple of months, advocate for BESCOM said. The case was adjourned to September 22. A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J M Khazi were hearing public interest litigation (PIL) by retired Wing Commander GB Athri. The PIL was filed in 2020 regarding the dangers posed by high-power electricity transformers that were installed on public footpaths by BESCOM. A joint coordination committee of BESCOM, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other civic agencies was formed last year to collect details of locations of such transformers in the city. The work of shifting the dangerous transformers have, however, been plagued by delays.

In March this year, the BESCOM informed the High Court that it had issued work order for shifting of 5,245 transformers from footpaths and it would be completed within 18 months. Shifting of transformers from footpaths commenced in the first week of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022