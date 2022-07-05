UP police interfering with investigation to shield anchor accused of spreading fake news: Cong

The Congress on Monday alleged that Uttar Pradesh Police had deliberately interfered with an ongoing investigation to shield an accused after it detained a TV anchor in Ghaziabad before a Chhattisgarh police team could arrest him for playing a doctored clip of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The party asked whether the BJP was afraid of being exposed and had deployed the UP police to ''hide'' the accused.

While police from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh landed at Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan's home in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram near the national capital early this morning to arrest him, the team from Noida in BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh reached there soon thereafter, and the two forces were locked in a face-off over who gets his custody.

''The UP police has deliberately interfered with an ongoing investigation to shield an accused. They have deployed state machinery, without cause or explanation, to hide an individual accused of serious offences from a legitimate investigation. What is it that their political masters are afraid of being uncovered through an investigation,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

In a statement, he said the warrant of arrest was issued by a competent court on an application made with the facts available in the public domain.

''Can the BJP claim that the courts are also politicised? If that is so, then why doesn’t the BJP, if they are so keen to protect the accused, approach the courts,'' he asked.

''This is an act of willful contempt of the court's warrant by the UP police and their political masters. This is also the second time that we have seen this happening - BJP deploying the police force to shield repeat offenders from legitimate investigation and enquiry.

''What is this nexus that the BJP is afraid of being exposed? Why doesn’t the BJP want purveyors of fake news and false reportage which can cause serious civil unrest to be held to account,'' Ramesh asked.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the BJP has perfected the art of ''shielding the guilty'' by obstructing even legitimate statutory police investigation while hounding the innocent through the misuse of agencies.

''For the BJP to subordinate our institutions in the service of an individual accused of serious offences proves that for them the national interest is secondary to their political interests. To that we have only the following caution to offer: Satyamev Jayate,'' Ramesh said.

The Noida Police maintained that Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was picked up from his home for questioning on Tuesday morning by a team of Sector 20 police station in connection with an FIR lodged under IPC 505 (public mischief) on a complaint by his own channel over a doctored video played during his show on July 1.

In Raipur, Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI that a case was registered against Ranjan and others of Zee News on Sunday for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of people based on the complaint of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav.

Yadav said in his complaint that a video, in which Rahul Gandhi described those attacking his Wayanad office as children and said he had no ill-will against them, was ''mischievously'' used by the TV channel on July 1 to suggest he was forgiving the killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Strongly objecting to the video, the Congress had warned of legal action against those posting it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)