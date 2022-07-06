Left Menu

EDF shares rise after French PM says state will nationalise company

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Shares in French power group EDF spiked by as much as 8% on Wednesday after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament the state aimed to fully nationalise the debt-laden utility in which it already holds over 80%.

EDF shares traded 5.1% higher at 1344 GMT.

