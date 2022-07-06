More than 8.79 million people crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24 - UN agency

More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday.

On its website, the agency said 8.793 million people had made the crossing since Feb. 24. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

