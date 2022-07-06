Left Menu

7-year-old gang-raped in Odisha

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:00 IST
7-year-old gang-raped in Odisha
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Kendrapara district by six juveniles, police said on Wednesday.

The class three student was returning to her house at a village under sadar police station when she was forcefully taken to a deserted place by the teenaged boys on Monday evening and raped, a police official said.

The suspects had allegedly beaten up the victim after the sexual assault and threatened her of dire consequence if she informed anyone, according to an FIR.

The girl on her return home informed her mother, who filed a complaint with the police wherein she named the six offenders.

The six were remanded in an observation home at Angul by the Kendrapara Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday, the police said.

They were booked under the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

