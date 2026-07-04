Rising Ebola Crisis: Congo Faces Growing Health Emergency

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with an escalating health crisis as the number of confirmed Ebola cases has surged to 1,502, accompanied by 473 deaths, according to data from the government released on Friday.

The outbreak remains concentrated in the eastern regions, with cases primarily recorded in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

The situation underscores the urgent need for intensified health interventions and the challenges faced by authorities in controlling the spread of the virus. (Reported by Ayen Deng Bior; Edited by Bill Berkrot)