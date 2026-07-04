Bolsonaro's House Arrest: A Legal and Health Dilemma

Brazils Supreme Court Justice Alexandre De Moraes Has Ruled That Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Can Remain Under House Arrest Due To Health Concerns

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ruled in favor of keeping former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest, citing the leader's ongoing health issues. Bolsonaro, 71, has been serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The court decision came after the defense team highlighted that Bolsonaro would benefit from better medical care at home. The 2018 campaign trail stabbing incident left him with significant health challenges. Moraes deemed that continuing the house arrest under humanitarian grounds was reasonable and proportionate.

This decision follows a seizure of a firearm from Bolsonaro's security detail, an event scrutinized by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet. However, with no evidence of serious misconduct during the initial house arrest period, Gonet and Moraes agreed on maintaining the former president's current status, focusing on his health recovery.