Djokovic's Ageless Mastery Continues: Advances to Wimbledon Fourth Round

Ageless Novak Djokovic Reached Yet More Milestones At A Sundrenched All England Club As He Advanced To The Wimbledon Fourth Round With His Th Victory On The Lawns On Friday

Novak Djokovic continues to defy age, as he advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round, achieving his 105th victory on the storied lawns. The 39-year-old Serbian sensation is in pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title, equalling a men's record, and a 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic showcased his tennis prowess in a commanding match against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, securing victory with sets of 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4).

Meanwhile, Italian world number one Jannik Sinner, eyeing a potential clash with Djokovic in the semi-finals, began to find his rhythm on grass. He overpowered American Jenson Brooksby with precision in a match that ended 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. As top players like Djokovic and Sinner captivated audiences, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime quietly moved forward, setting up his next match with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka carried her top seed dominance into the last 16 with a strong performance against Jelena Ostapenko, winning 6-4, 6-4. Sabalenka now faces a crucial test against Japan's Naomi Osaka, who has demonstrated her growing prowess on court with a decisive win over Daria Kasatkina. Coco Gauff also advanced after a hard-fought match against Claire Liu.