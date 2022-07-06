Left Menu

UK PM Johnson declines comment on report of cabinet group about to tell him to go

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about a report that a delegation of cabinet ministers was preparing to tell him to resign.

Johnson was speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing.

