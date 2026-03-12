Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prioritizes Gas Supplies Amid Global Tensions

The Uttarakhand government is prioritizing commercial gas cylinder supply to hospitals and educational institutions amid potential gas supply disruptions due to conflict in West Asia. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan assures adequate domestic gas availability and plans for alternative wood supply. Efforts are underway to prevent black marketing and misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-03-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to potential disruptions in gas supply due to turmoil in West Asia, the Uttarakhand government has prioritized the allocation of commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan emphasized that the state currently faces no gas supply shortage and is prepared to use wood as an alternative if necessary.

During a review meeting in Gairsain, officials from various districts and coordinators from oil and gas companies discussed strategies to ensure continuous supply to critical sectors. Bardhan directed a temporary reduction in gas distribution to hospitality businesses to maintain essential services and urged constant coordination with gas distributors.

With concerns about misinformation spreading, the state is taking preventative measures against black marketing and rumor mongering. Quick response teams have been established, and legal action will be enforced against propagating false narratives. Concurrently, the Forest Development Corporation has been tasked with preparing wood as an alternative energy resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)

