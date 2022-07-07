Left Menu

Swedish political festival murder suspect acted alone, prosecutor says

A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday a man held on suspicion of killing a woman at a political festival on Wednesday appears to have acted alone and to have targeted her.

  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday a man held on suspicion of killing a woman at a political festival on Wednesday appears to have acted alone and to have targeted her. The woman was stabbed to death on the island of Gotland, at a political festival being held just over two months before a national election.

"There is information that he suffers from mental illness and that he has committed the act while under the influence of drugs," prosecutor Petra Gotell told a news conference. "Our view is that the deceased woman was the perpetrator's intended target and that it may be due to her public profile and her lengthy involvement in psychiatry matters in Sweden," Gotell said.

