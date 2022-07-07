Govt issues guidelines for Mission Vatsalya scheme

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is implementing a centrally-sponsored scheme "Mission Vatsalya" erstwhile Child Protection Services (CPS) scheme, since 2009-10 for the welfare and rehabilitation of children. The objective of Mission Vatsalya is to secure a healthy and happy childhood for each and every child in India, ensure opportunities to enable them to discover their full potential and assist them in flourishing in all respects in a sustained manner, foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronized ecosystem for the development of children, assist States/UTs in delivering the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and achieve the SDG goals.

Mission Vatsalya promotes family-based non-institutional care of children in difficult circumstances based on the principle of institutionalization of children as a measure of last resort. Components under Mission Vatsalya include improvement in the functioning of statutory bodies, Strengthening service delivery structures; Upscale institutional care/services; Encouraging non-institutional community-based care; emergency outreach services; Training and capacity building.

All the States/UTs have signed the Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) with the Ministry for implementation of the Scheme. Mission Vatsalya will be implemented as a centrally-sponsored scheme as per the prescribed cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and State/UT Governments. The Ministry has issued detailed guidelines for the Mission Vatsalya Scheme and State Governments/UT Administrations have been asked to prepare their financial proposal and plans for the year 2022-23 under Mission Vatsalya Scheme on the basis of financial norms of Guidelines. The norms of the Mission Vatsalya scheme will be applicable from April 1, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)