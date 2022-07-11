Left Menu

Fugitive criminal on the run for 8 years held by Uttar Pradesh police

A fugitive criminal, wanted in a 2013 murder case in Uttar Pradeshs Azamgarh, has been arrested by the state polices Special Task Force at Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fugitive criminal, wanted in a 2013 murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, has been arrested by the state police's Special Task Force at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Monday. Interpol had issued a red corner notice and a lookout circular against the accused Majid (30). He was held outside the airport on Sunday as he was coming back from Nepal, they said. Majid left the country in 2016 and fled to Saudi Arabia, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said. ''Majid was wanted in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy lodged at the Devgaon police station in Azamgarh in 2013. He was absconding for over eight years. We had got an input about his arrival in India and he was caught outside the IGI Airport, Delhi by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF),'' he said. The police team seized two mobile phones, Rs 6,000 and 850 Saudi Riyals from his possession, he said. ''Majid was returning to India through Kathmandu. It has also emerged that he got a passport made on the basis of forged documents from Jaunpur district in 2016 and used it to flee to Saudi Arabia,'' Mishra said. He said Interpol's red corner notice was issued against Majid on March 29, 2017, while the look-out circular on July 19, 2019, and the Azamgarh police had also announced a reward for his arrest. The accused has been handed over to the Azamgarh police for further legal proceedings against him, the STF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

