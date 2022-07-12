Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine strike in Nova Kakhovka led to casualties

TASS quoted Leontyev as saying the injured had been transported to a city and a military hospital and that the attack had sparked an explosion at warehouses containing fertiliser and damaged other buildings. Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now "minus" its ammunition warehouse.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-07-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 09:49 IST
Russia says Ukraine strike in Nova Kakhovka led to casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian officials said an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Monday evening led to casualties in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region, while Ukrainian officials said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot there. Dozens of people were injured in the strike by Ukrainian troops, Russian state news agency TASS reported https://tass.com/world/1478561 on Tuesday, citing Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless," the report quoted Leontyev as saying. TASS quoted Leontyev as saying the injured had been transported to a city and a military hospital and that the attack had sparked an explosion at warehouses containing fertiliser and damaged other buildings.

Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now "minus" its ammunition warehouse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022