Russia says Ukraine strike in Nova Kakhovka led to casualties

Russian officials said an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Monday evening led to casualties in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region, while Ukrainian officials said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot there. Dozens of people were injured in the strike by Ukrainian troops, Russian state news agency TASS reported https://tass.com/world/1478561 on Tuesday, citing Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless," the report quoted Leontyev as saying. TASS quoted Leontyev as saying the injured had been transported to a city and a military hospital and that the attack had sparked an explosion at warehouses containing fertiliser and damaged other buildings.

Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now "minus" its ammunition warehouse.

