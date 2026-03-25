Devastation in Odesa: Russian Attack Claims Life
A Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine, led to one fatality and another person injured. The aggression damaged a private house, six nearby buildings, and sparked a fire. Emergency services extinguished the blaze and shared images on Telegram of firefighters battling the partially destroyed structures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:33 IST
A deadly Russian attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa occurred late Tuesday, resulting in one death and one injury, according to emergency services on Wednesday.
The assault caused significant destruction, damaging a private residence, initiating a fire, and affecting six adjacent buildings, as reported via the Telegram messaging app.
Images show firefighters extinguishing the flames engulfing a partially destroyed building, and the fire has since been controlled, authorities confirmed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odesa
- Ukraine
- Russian attack
- emergency services
- damage
- firefighters
- Telegram
- casualties
- fire
- rubble