Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Minor girl raped by 4 men; panchayat tries to hush up case with Rs 1 lakh compensation

Four men allegedly raped a minor girl in a Chhattisgarh village where the panchayat tried to hush up the matter by directing the culprits to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to her, police said on Tuesday.After learning about the crime, which took place on July 9 in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday.When the 16-year-old girl was returning from a wedding, the accused intercepted her.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 12-07-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 12:37 IST
Chhattisgarh: Minor girl raped by 4 men; panchayat tries to hush up case with Rs 1 lakh compensation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men allegedly raped a minor girl in a Chhattisgarh village where the panchayat tried to hush up the matter by directing the culprits to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to her, police said on Tuesday.

After learning about the crime, which took place on July 9 in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday.

When the 16-year-old girl was returning from a wedding, the accused intercepted her. They took her to a nearby forest where they allegedly raped her, Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey said.

When the incident came to light, the villagers called up the panchayat the next day allegedly to settle the issue, she said. ''After the accused admitted to the crime before the panchayat, they were directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim as compensation. The accused gave Rs 10,000 and assured to give the remaining amount later," she said.

Meanwhile, police got information about the incident and swung into action.

They recorded statements of the victim and her father and registered a case against the accused on Monday, Pandey said.

Villagers who tried to hush up the matter will also be arrested following the investigation, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022