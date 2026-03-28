Mystery Deepens: Missing Humanitarian Sailboats En Route to Cuba

Two sailboats transporting humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba remain unaccounted for, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and convoy representatives, who confirmed the ongoing search.

Earlier reports suggested safe arrival, but this information was later corrected by the Coast Guard. The mission, delivering essential supplies to Cuba amid tightened U.S. sanctions, is led by volunteers.

The Mexican Navy has yet to comment publicly, though coordination with international rescue centers is ongoing. The vessels, initially departing Isla Mujeres on March 21, were anticipated in Cuba by March 25.