Mexican leader says there's room for Mexico, U.S. to intensify bilateral relations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:29 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday there was room for the United States and Mexico to intensify bilateral relations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), as he visited the White House to meet U.S. President Joe Biden.

