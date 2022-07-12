Mexican leader says there's room for Mexico, U.S. to intensify bilateral relations
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday there was room for the United States and Mexico to intensify bilateral relations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), as he visited the White House to meet U.S. President Joe Biden.
