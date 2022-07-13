Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country -AP
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 04:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 04:00 IST
The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country early on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed immigration official.
Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, the report added, citing the official.
