Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country -AP

The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country early on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed immigration official.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, the report added, citing the official.

