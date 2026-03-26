IOC Enforces Groundbreaking Gender Policy for Female Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) introduces a landmark policy, requiring biological female athletes to undergo a one-time gene-screening test to secure eligibility for female category events in the Olympic Games.

On Thursday, the IOC proclaimed this initiative is part of its new strategy focused on securing the integrity of female category competitions across the globe.

The policy aims to establish a universal rule for participants in elite sports, emphasizing the protection and authenticity of the female category.

(With inputs from agencies.)