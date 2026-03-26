IOC Enforces Groundbreaking Gender Policy for Female Athletes
The International Olympic Committee has announced a new policy requiring biological female athletes to undergo a one-time gene-screening test to confirm eligibility for female category events. This policy aims to protect female categories and establish a universal rule in elite sports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:47 IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) introduces a landmark policy, requiring biological female athletes to undergo a one-time gene-screening test to secure eligibility for female category events in the Olympic Games.
On Thursday, the IOC proclaimed this initiative is part of its new strategy focused on securing the integrity of female category competitions across the globe.
The policy aims to establish a universal rule for participants in elite sports, emphasizing the protection and authenticity of the female category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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