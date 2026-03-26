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Biological Female Athletes Exclusive for Olympic Events

The International Olympic Committee announced that only biological female athletes, verified through a one-time gene-screening test, will be allowed to compete in female category events at the Olympic Games. This policy aims to protect the female category and promote a universal rule for female elite sports competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:43 IST
Biological Female Athletes Exclusive for Olympic Events
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  • Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) declared on Thursday that only biological female athletes, confirmed through a gene-screening test, will be permitted to participate in female category events at the Olympic Games.

This announcement unveils the IOC's new policy developed to safeguard the integrity of female sports categories.

The decision forms part of the committee's broader initiative to establish a universal rule governing competitors in female elite sports globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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