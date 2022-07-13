Britain suspects antitrust breaches in sports broadcasting

Britain's competition watchdog said it was investigating possible breaches of the law by sports broadcasters including BT Group, IMG Media, ITV and Sky relating to the purchase of freelance services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it believed it had reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law.

