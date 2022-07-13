Sri Lankan military calls for political resolution to 'current conflict' to maintain law and order

Sri Lanka's military and the police on Wednesday requested the Speaker of Parliament to call an all-party leaders' meeting and inform them of the steps they will take to ensure a political resolution to the ''current conflict'' in the run up to the appointment of a new president.

In a statement, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva made ''a special appeal'' to the people, especially the youth, to support the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- and the police to maintain law and order in the county.

He urged protesters not to vandalise state or private property.

“We, the tri-forces commanders and the Inspector General of police have requested the Speaker (Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena) to call an all-party leaders meeting and inform us of the steps they will take to ensure a political resolution to current conflict in the run up to the appointment of a new president,'' Silva said.

Sri Lanka is witnessing an escalating political crisis and a fresh wave of protests triggered by the fleeing of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the country.

Defying the emergency, thousands of protesters waving Lankan flags surrounded the building of the Prime Minister's Office earlier in the day.

The police fired tear gas on protesters who broke through a barricade and stormed the prime minister's office, calling for his resignation as well as that of the president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)