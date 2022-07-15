Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position." Tokyo has hit Russia with harsh sanctions, joining the G7 in freezing the central bank's assets, since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)