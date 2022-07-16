Left Menu

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 08:34 IST
The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement that the committee is seeking ''the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.” The subpoenas come hours after the nine-member panel received a closed briefing from the watchdog for Department of Homeland Security. The committee had originally sought the electronic records in mid-January and made an official request in March for all communications received or sent from DHS employees between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2021.

