Political opposition translating into hostility not sign of healthy democracy: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing. Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:33 IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing. ''Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,'' Ramana said. He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

''There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing,'' he said. The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance. ''Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance,'' he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

