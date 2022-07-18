UK regulator finds Russian channel RT broke impartiality rules

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, said Russian news channel RT had failed to preserve due impartiality in relation to the conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

"Ofcom considers that these breaches were serious and repeated, and we are minded to consider them for the imposition of a statutory sanction," the regulator - which suspended RT's license in March - said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)