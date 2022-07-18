UK regulator finds Russian channel RT broke impartiality rules
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, said Russian news channel RT had failed to preserve due impartiality in relation to the conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
"Ofcom considers that these breaches were serious and repeated, and we are minded to consider them for the imposition of a statutory sanction," the regulator - which suspended RT's license in March - said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 4-Blasts kill 3 in Russian border city, lawmaker blames Ukraine
Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
WRAPUP 3-Blasts kill three in Russian city near Ukraine border
Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
WRAPUP 5-Blasts kill 3 in Russian border city, Ukraine hits base in the south