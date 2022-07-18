Left Menu

Ukraine needs more external aid to prevent crisis - adviser

Tymofiy Mylovanov said the current size of loans and other assistance was not enough to finance the state's needs, which had increased significantly because of the war while revenues had fallen. "If we don't cut expenditures, don't increase inflows, in particular from international partners, if we don't stabilise the situation, then ...

Ukraine needs more external aid to prevent crisis - adviser
Foreign partners need to increase their financial support for Ukraine to help the country maintain financial stability during the war with Russia, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday. Tymofiy Mylovanov said the current size of loans and other assistance was not enough to finance the state's needs, which had increased significantly because of the war while revenues had fallen.

"If we don't cut expenditures, don't increase inflows, in particular from international partners, if we don't stabilize the situation, then ... we may have a month or two to spare, and then we will have a crisis," Mylovanov told national television.

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

