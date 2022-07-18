Ukraine needs more external aid to prevent crisis - adviser

Foreign partners need to increase their financial support for Ukraine to help the country maintain financial stability during the war with Russia, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday. Tymofiy Mylovanov said the current size of loans and other assistance was not enough to finance the state's needs, which had increased significantly because of the war while revenues had fallen.

"If we don't cut expenditures, don't increase inflows, in particular from international partners, if we don't stabilize the situation, then ... we may have a month or two to spare, and then we will have a crisis," Mylovanov told national television.

