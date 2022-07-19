Left Menu

British police to receive 5% pay increase

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:42 IST
British police to receive 5% pay increase
Police officers in England and Wales will receive a consolidated pay award of 1,900 pounds ($2,287), equivalent to a 5% increase overall, Britain's interior ministry said on Tuesday, as part of annual pay decisions for public sector staff.

($1 = 0.8310 pounds)

