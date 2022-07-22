Amit Shah urges people to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting Tricolour at their homes from Aug 13-15

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday called upon countrymen to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting the tricolour from their homes. Shah appealed to citizens to hoist the Tricolour from their homes from August 13 to 15.

Shah made the appeal through a series of tweets and said, "Our national flag not only unites every Indian but also strengthens their spirit of devotion to the nation. It was on July 22 1947, that the announcement to adopt the present form of the tricolour as the national flag was made". The Home Minister further said that the Prime Minister launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

With this campaign, Shah said, the tricolour will be hoisted in about 20 crore homes across the country, which will work to further brighten the flame of patriotism amongst citizens, especially the youth. "I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour from their homes from 13th to 15th August. By doing so, we will be able to increase the youth's respect and attachment to the tricolour, as well as make them aware about the sacrifices of the brave hearts that fought for Freedom," said Shah.

Earlier in the day, to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement, PM Modi urged people to hoist or display the tricolour at homes between August 13 and 15 stating that this movement will deepen our connection with the national flag. "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15.

The initiative will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign.

The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses.

