Left Menu

French police: Technical incident under Channel Tunnel affected Dover operations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 19:32 IST
French police: Technical incident under Channel Tunnel affected Dover operations
  • Country:
  • France

The local French police body handling the northern France area around the Channel Tunnel said on Friday that problems with traffic coming over from Dover had been caused by an "unexpected technical incident" under the Channel Tunnel.

The police added that they would work closely with their British counterparts to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible in the coming days.

The Port of Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe, had declared a "critical incident" on Friday over long delays, blaming French authorities for causing a bottleneck as holidaymakers look to get away for their summer breaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022