Left Menu

Chief Ministers, Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states to meet top central leaders, PM likely to attend

The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will hold a meeting with senior party leaders today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:23 IST
Chief Ministers, Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states to meet top central leaders, PM likely to attend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda chairs a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will hold a meeting with senior party leaders today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend this meeting, as per sources.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will put forth their governance report in front of the Central leadership during the meeting. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence. As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15.

To strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement, PM Modi has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour at homes between August 13 and 15 stating that this movement will deepen our connection with the national flag. In view of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the leaders will also discuss ways to aware the people regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

Besides this, they will discuss the public welfare schemes of the government and plans to incorporate them into the poor and backward classes. The Prime Minister will give his views on developmental works to the Chief Ministers.

In the last meeting, he had asserted that the development of youth and women empowerment are the area of priority of the government and said that there is a need to strengthen the nutrition campaign and tackle malnutrition. The last developmental meeting was held in Varanasi last year. The Prime Minister participated in a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP- ruled states. The conclave provided an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022