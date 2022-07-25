China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
China confirmed that it had delivered sterner warnings to U.S. officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. “The Chinese side has made it clear to the U.S. on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
"The Chinese side has made it clear to the U.S. on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared," spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily media briefing. "If the U.S. goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences," he added.
