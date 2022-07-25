Haryana police arrests inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat

Haryana Police has arrested an inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat district and recovered over 1 kg smack from his possession, an official said on Monday. ''The accused has been identified as Nityanand, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar,'' the official said.

During the primary probe, it was revealed that the accused had brought smack from the Northeast area for supplying it to Haryana and Punjab. Earlier, two separate cases of smuggling of cannabis were registered against him in Punjab and Assam. A police team after getting secret information about the suspect drug peddler immediately raided the spot in Panipat district and arrested the accused and recovered the smack from his possession, he said. A case has been registered against the accused and a thorough investigation is underway, he added.

