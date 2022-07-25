Left Menu

Haryana police arrests inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat

Haryana Police has arrested an inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat district and recovered over 1 kg smack from his possession, an official said on Monday. A police team after getting secret information about the suspect drug peddler immediately raided the spot in Panipat district and arrested the accused and recovered the smack from his possession, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:36 IST
Haryana police arrests inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police has arrested an inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat district and recovered over 1 kg smack from his possession, an official said on Monday. ''The accused has been identified as Nityanand, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar,'' the official said.

During the primary probe, it was revealed that the accused had brought smack from the Northeast area for supplying it to Haryana and Punjab. Earlier, two separate cases of smuggling of cannabis were registered against him in Punjab and Assam. A police team after getting secret information about the suspect drug peddler immediately raided the spot in Panipat district and arrested the accused and recovered the smack from his possession, he said. A case has been registered against the accused and a thorough investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022