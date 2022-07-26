Left Menu

Shopify to lay off 10% of workforce - WSJ

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:15 IST
Shopify to lay off 10% of workforce - WSJ
Shopify Image Credit: Twitter (@Shopify)
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's Shopify is laying off 10% of its workforce, or about 1000 employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Shares of the company fell 6.6% in trading before the bell.

Shopify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022