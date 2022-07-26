Shopify to lay off 10% of workforce - WSJ
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:15 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada's Shopify is laying off 10% of its workforce, or about 1000 employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
Shares of the company fell 6.6% in trading before the bell.
Shopify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street Journal
- Canada
- bell
- Shopify
Advertisement