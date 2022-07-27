Nepal court issues order against killing stray dogs

A high court in Nepal has issued an interim order against a decision by a ward chairman of Kathmandu Metropolitan City to kill stray dogs that triggered protests by animal rights activists.

The Patan High Court issued the interim order following initial hearings on a writ petition filed by an animal rights activist against the ward chairman of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Dal Bahadur Karki, who decided to kill all stray dogs within his ward.

During a municipal executive meeting last week, the ward chairman said he has been searching for poison to kill stray dogs but he had yet to get it.

Sneha Shrestha, the president of the Federation of Animal Welfare Nepal and founder of Sneha’s Care, which provides shelter for sick and injured street animals filed a writ petition against it.

“It is wrong to make such an statement by the ward chairman,” Sneha said. “We are happy to hear the court decision. We ask the local authorities in Kathmandu to properly manage the stray animals instead of killing them,” she said.

“Instead of making such inhumane announcement, he should try to find some alternatives such as building dog shelters, organising vaccination campaigns etc,” she said. As per the Civil Code in Nepal, killing a dog is a criminal offense and a person can be jailed for up to six months and fined Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for killing a canine.

