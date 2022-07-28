Left Menu

Former U.S. congressman pleads not guilty to insider trading charges

Former U.S. congressman Stephen Buyer pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to insider trading charges over purchases of Sprint shares before the telecommunications company merged with T-Mobile US Inc in 2018.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:05 IST
Former U.S. congressman pleads not guilty to insider trading charges
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. congressman Stephen Buyer pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to insider trading charges over purchases of Sprint shares before the telecommunications company merged with T-Mobile US Inc in 2018. Prosecutors have accused Buyer, a 63-year-old who represented Indiana as a Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1993 and 2011, of making $349,000 in profit from the Sprint trades and another insider scheme in 2019. Buyer had been a T-Mobile consultant at the time of its merger with Sprint.

William Schwartz, a lawyer for Buyer, told U.S. District Judge Richard Berman at a hearing that Buyer did not receive material inside information before his trades. "We think that the case is weak, frankly," Schwartz said.

Berman set bail at $250,000 and ordered Buyer not to leave the continental United States. Another court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 31. Buyer was one of seven people arrested this week on insider trading charges, as part of a crackdown on financial crime by Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

A former Goldman Sachs banker, a former FBI trainee and a technology executive were among those arrested. The seven defendants also face parallel civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022