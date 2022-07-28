Left Menu

Passenger arrested after London-LA flight diverted to Utah

Police said none of the injuries were serious.Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the U.S. Attorneys office, which typically has authority over international flights.

PTI | Tshikapa | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:44 IST
Passenger arrested after London-LA flight diverted to Utah
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

A British resident aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting crew members after the flight had to be diverted to Salt Lake City, authorities said.

The Virgin Atlantic flight landed in Utah after William Stephen Hayes, 39, became upset mid-flight and had to be restrained by the flight crew, Salt Lake City police said in a statement.

While restrained, Hayes managed to kick airplane seats and windows and injure crew members and a passenger while he was restrained, the statement said. Police said none of the injuries were serious.

Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the U.S. Attorney's office, which typically has authority over international flights. The plane then resumed its flight to Los Angeles.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning and it was unknown if Hayes had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. The U.S. Attorney's office did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Virgin said in a statement that ''the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don't tolerate any behaviour that compromises this.” “Our cabin crew are highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others,” the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022