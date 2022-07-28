China's central bank eyes $148 billion bailout for developers -FT

China is seeking to mobilize up to 1 trillion yuan ($148.19 billion) of loans for stalled property developments, the Financial Times said on Thursday, as it tries to revive the debt-stricken sector.

The People's Bank of China will initially issue about 200 billion yuan ($29.64 billion) of low-interest loans, charging about 1.75% a year, to state commercial banks, the paper said, citing people involved in the discussions. ($1=6.7481 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)