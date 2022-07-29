Left Menu

Moldova extends state of emergency, says risks from war are high

Moldova's parliament on Thursday voted to extend a state of emergency for 60 days after the government said it still needed special powers to deal with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 01:14 IST
Moldova extends state of emergency, says risks from war are high

Moldova's parliament on Thursday voted to extend a state of emergency for 60 days after the government said it still needed special powers to deal with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, speaking to legislators, cited continuing risks to energy and border security and the need to manage the flow of refugees from Ukraine.

"The risks for Moldova due to the war in Ukraine remain high. The government needs additional powers," she said. The extension will come into force on Aug 8. Around 500,000 refugees have crossed the border since the February invasion, of whom just over 100,000 remained in Moldova, a small nation of around 2.6 million people.

Moldova's parliament initially voted to approve a temporary state of emergency on Feb. 24, two days after Russia's invasion, and extended the measure in April and June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022