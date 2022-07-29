J-K: Bomb Disposal Squad defuses anti-tank mine found in Samba

The security forces detected an anti-tank mine near the Bandh Tip area of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The anti-tank mine, which was found buried in the field was later defused by Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS).

In May, the Punjab Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing approximately 2.5 Kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district and arrested two persons. Earlier in January, the security forces recovered and destroyed more than 200 detonators in the Shindra area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army and Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) of the Army and police. A suspected bag was found hidden alongside a route by the patrol of the Army in the village Shindra area of Poonch. Thereafter, BDS teams of Army and Police, from DPL Poonch, reached the spot, recovered the bags and destroyed more than 200 detonators on the spot.

A major incident has been averted by the alert teams of the Army in recovering these detonators which could have been planned to disrupt NH-144 and long-lived peace in the region of Poonch by the inimical elements. The Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier this month spotted yet another drone flying near the Samba International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on July 4, the villagers in the Rajpura area along the Indo-Pakistan international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir are said to have spotted a Pakistani drone. Earlier this year in May, security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven sticky or magnetic bombs and seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident took place May 29, 2022, near Rajbagh police station in Kathua district, in the border area of Talli Haria Chak. Seven UGCL grenades and seven magnetic and sticky bombs were discovered in the aftermath of the drone's crash. (ANI)

