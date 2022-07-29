India converting obstacles into opportunities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is at the forefront in many sectors and is converting obstacles into opportunities. Listing out the growth in industrial sectors despite the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said, "India became second largest mobile phone manufacturer. Innovation has become a way of life. In the last six years, the number of recognised startups increased by 15,000 per cent. Last year India received a record FDI of 83 billion dollars. Our start-ups too received record funding post-pandemic."

Addressing the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai, PM Modi said that in just the past 6 years, the number of recognised start-ups has increased by 15 per cent. Every sector in India is bustling with a new life. Industry, investment, innovation or international trade, all are seeing India at the forefront, he said. "Above all this, India's position in the international trade dynamics is at its best ever. India is becoming a vital link in the global supply chain and we have the chance to make the greatest as we are converting obstacles into opportunity," said the PM.

He further said that the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope as they are the growth engines of the country as well as the world. "The whole world is looking at India's youth with hope. Because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the world's growth engine. This is a huge honour and responsibility on all of you," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said, "Your growth is India's growth, your learning is India's growth. Your victory is India's victory." PM Modi also talked about three important factors in this era of tech-led disruptions.

"In this era of tech-led disruptions, there are 3 important factors - 1. Test for Technology - as there is a growing sense of acceptance for technology, even at the grassroots level. 2. Trust in Risk Takers - entrepreneurs are now being looked at with new respect. This is helping in creating opportunities. 3. Temperament for Reforms - a strong Government that is not restrictive but responsive, making space for people's talents," he said at the convocation. He said that the reforms in the infrastructure sector through GatiShakti Masterplan are creating world-class infrastructure through speed and scale.

He called on teachers and other staff members and said that they are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow. "The new National Educational Policy ensures greater freedom for the youth to take decisions on basis of changing situations. Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true. To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow," said PM at Anna University.

"The Covid pandemic was an unprecedented, once-in-a-century crisis that nobody had a user manual for. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to our scientists, health workers and the common man," he added. During the programme, he also awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also present at the event. Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore. (ANI)

