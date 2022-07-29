Left Menu

Mumbai: One arrested for blackmailing 22 women

A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Gujarat on Thursday for making and uploading obscene videos of more than 22 women in Mumbai and then extorting money from them by allegedly blackmailing them for the removal of content from social media, the Mumbai police informed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:47 IST
Mumbai: One arrested for blackmailing 22 women
DCP Sanjay Patil, Mumbai Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Gujarat on Thursday for making and uploading obscene videos of more than 22 women in Mumbai and then extorting money from them by allegedly blackmailing them for the removal of content from social media, the Mumbai police informed. According to the police, the accused person used the pictures from their social media accounts and then made obscene clips from the same.

"He used to take the victim's social media pictures and add some obscene clips to that. He would then reach out to them and asked them to cough up money for having the content taken down. He has confessed to the crime," Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai said adding that the accused has "confessed" to his crime. The police informed that the accused had made 'obscene' videos of more than 22 women in Mumbai and he used to extort money from them in return for deleting the content from social media.

The accused was kept in police custody till Friday, July 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022