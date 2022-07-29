Blinken says he pressed Lavrov on detainees Griner, Whelan in call
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:39 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he pressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to accept a U.S. proposal for the release of detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Blinken said he had a "frank and direct" conversation with Lavrov earlier on Friday, and told his counterpart that Russia must fulfill commitments it made as part of deal on the export of grain from Ukraine and that the world would not accept Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory.
