Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:33 IST
UK's Met Office says last month was driest July in England since 1935
Britain's Met Office said on Monday that last month was the driest July in England since 1935, with some regions marking their driest July on record.

The Met office's provisional statistics come after a record-breaking heatwave last month which sparked fires across London and stressed the country's infrastructure.

