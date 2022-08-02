Biden to speak on 'successful counter-terrorism operation' on Monday evening
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday evening on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation". His remarks were scheduled for 1930 ET (2330 GMT), according to the White House. A senior U.S. official told Reuters that over the weekend, the U.S. conducted a successful operation against a "significant Al Qaeda target" in Afghanistan.
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday evening on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation". His remarks were scheduled for 1930 ET (2330 GMT), according to the White House.
A senior U.S. official told Reuters that over the weekend, the U.S. conducted a successful operation against a "significant Al Qaeda target" in Afghanistan. There were no civilian casualties in the operation, the official added.
