Biden to speak on 'successful counter-terrorism operation' on Monday evening

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday evening on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation". His remarks were scheduled for 1930 ET (2330 GMT), according to the White House. A senior U.S. official told Reuters that over the weekend, the U.S. conducted a successful operation against a "significant Al Qaeda target" in Afghanistan.

Updated: 02-08-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:43 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday evening on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation". His remarks were scheduled for 1930 ET (2330 GMT), according to the White House.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters that over the weekend, the U.S. conducted a successful operation against a "significant Al Qaeda target" in Afghanistan. There were no civilian casualties in the operation, the official added.

