Saudi Arabia welcomes killing of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri -state media

Saudi Arabia welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the State news agency reported late on Monday quoting a foreign ministry statement.

"Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States and Saudi Arabia," it said.

